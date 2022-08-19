Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $119,930.36 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance
CPSS opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $288.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $15.47.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 26.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
