Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $119,930.36 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CPSS opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $288.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 26.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 132,594 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 71.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 147,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 61,367 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

