Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP John Patrick Harton Sells 5,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP John Patrick Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $55,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 0.7 %

CPSS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 38,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,247,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

