Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.