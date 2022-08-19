ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

