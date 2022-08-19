Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0804 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Conceal has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,246.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,786.81 or 1.00046790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00215158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00236404 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003805 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,367,366 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

