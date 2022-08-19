Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 89 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.
Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.79 on Friday, reaching $425.26. The company had a trading volume of 231,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.02 and a 200-day moving average of $418.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
