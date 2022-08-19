Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.15.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $211.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,598. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.42. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

