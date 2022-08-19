Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 221,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.81. 179,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $377.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

