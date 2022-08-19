Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys Shares of 18,184 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Medtronic makes up 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.