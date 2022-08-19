CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Donald G. Basile Sells 54,651 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 54,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $345,940.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,727,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,253,910.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPO opened at $6.30 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CompoSecure

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.