Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,973.00.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Compass Group stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

