Comparing Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for INmune Bio and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.91%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -9,233.15% -41.87% -33.73% Organovo N/A -37.71% -34.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares INmune Bio and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $180,000.00 899.29 -$30.34 million ($1.87) -4.82 Organovo $1.50 million 17.42 -$11.45 million ($1.39) -2.16

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Organovo beats INmune Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Organovo

(Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.