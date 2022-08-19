Comparing a.k.a. Brands (AKA) & Its Peers

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for a.k.a. Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 157 941 3065 40 2.71

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 246.60%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.65%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -15.85 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $17.67 billion $937.12 million -4.36

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

a.k.a. Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -14.61% 357.93% -9.58%

Summary

a.k.a. Brands competitors beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

