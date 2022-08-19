Colliers Securities Cuts SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target to $6.50

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Colliers Securities to $6.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMRT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 6.92.
Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at 3.78 on Monday. SmartRent has a 1-year low of 3.22 and a 1-year high of 15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $747.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
