Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Guggenheim

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Cogent Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $15.20 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,395,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,805 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $19,862,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,229,000.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Featured Articles
