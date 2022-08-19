Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Guggenheim

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $15.20 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,395,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,805 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $19,862,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,229,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

