Coeur Mining (CDE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) recently:

8/8/2022 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/5/2022 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.75.

8/4/2022 – Coeur Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.75 to $3.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 2,195,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

