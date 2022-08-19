Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.76.
NET stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 255,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,053. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
