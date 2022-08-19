Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Stock Performance

Clene stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Clene has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Insider Activity at Clene

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,650.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,650.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,061,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,710.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 277,942 shares of company stock worth $786,442 in the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clene

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.