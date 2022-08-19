Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director John Henry Stevens Acquires 47,662 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,650.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Clene Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Clene stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 7.76.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. Analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
