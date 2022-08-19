Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 266.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

