Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.13.
Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 2.07.
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
