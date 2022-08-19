Citigroup Raises Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target to 697.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from 688.00 to 697.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $757.40.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

