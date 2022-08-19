Citigroup Increases Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $29.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

