Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after buying an additional 907,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after buying an additional 290,219 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

