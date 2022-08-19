CIBC Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$45.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.74.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.