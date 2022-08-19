Chromia Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $99.51 million and $27.46 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,888.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00127821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

