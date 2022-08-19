China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.