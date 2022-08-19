China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical

About China Petroleum & Chemical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,711.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

