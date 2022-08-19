Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,117 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,849,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.62. 66,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $311.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

