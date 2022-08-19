Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

