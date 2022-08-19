Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.