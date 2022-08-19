Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $477.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $755.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $621.47.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $458.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.30.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.