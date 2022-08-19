Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $477.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $755.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $621.47.
Charter Communications Price Performance
CHTR stock opened at $458.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.30.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.