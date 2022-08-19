Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,922,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.92.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

