Channels Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Channels has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Channels coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Channels has a market cap of $90,609.54 and approximately $50,472.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Channels alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003703 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00127304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033167 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Channels Coin Profile

Channels (CRYPTO:CAN) is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Channels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Channels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.