CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$3.70 by Analysts at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.09.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$671.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Insiders bought 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324 in the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

