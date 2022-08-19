Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.50

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.50 and traded as high as C$3.67. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 800 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.55.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain; Supply Chain Services; and Seed and Processing segments. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through 10 grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

