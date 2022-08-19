CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CX. TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.62.

NYSE:CX opened at $4.38 on Monday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

