Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Sells $1,150,089.76 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. 345,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.43. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $22,893,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 753,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 526,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

