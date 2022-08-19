Celestica’s (CLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at C$14.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$10.31 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.11.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

