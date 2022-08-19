Celer Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25.03 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $144.83 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,436.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

