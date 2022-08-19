CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CBFV has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.62.
CB Financial Services Company Profile
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
