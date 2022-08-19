CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.