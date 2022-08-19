Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 546,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,866. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $3,082,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $28,672,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $4,987,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

