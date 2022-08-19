Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $195.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $195.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $197.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,186,000 after acquiring an additional 42,188 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

