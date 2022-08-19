CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

