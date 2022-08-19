CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.