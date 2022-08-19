CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $17.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.