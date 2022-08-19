Carry (CRE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $42.66 million and $2.61 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00053656 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000186 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

