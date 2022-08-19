Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 388,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,192,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

