Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $1,812,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 672.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

