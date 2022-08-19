Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $25,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $6,894,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 313.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

