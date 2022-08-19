Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.
Canada Goose Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:GOOS opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of Canada Goose
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $25,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $6,894,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 313.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.