Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $20.94 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

