Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Camping World has raised its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

CWH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 523,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $170,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 69.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $307,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

