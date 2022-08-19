Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

CPT stock opened at $143.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

