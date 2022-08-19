BTIG Research Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.09.
Plug Power Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PLUG opened at $28.43 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Trading of Plug Power
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
